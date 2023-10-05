Cuba goes second in volleyball tournament in Rio; rests today





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 5 (ACN) Cuba's men's volleyball team is currently in second place of the pre-Olympic tournament in Rio de Janeiro.



After beating Qatar on Wednesday, Team Cuba, which boasts three wins and one loss, has a day of rest as it prepares to play against Brazil (7/3-1, fourth).



The Cubans have snatched victories over Ukraine and Czech Republic in straight sets and lost 1-3 to the still undefeated Germans.



The top two teams in each Pool will qualify for Paris 2024. Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion France is an automatic qualifier for being the host, whereas the five remaining places by gender will be decided using the FIVB rankings following the preliminary stage of the 2024 Volleyball Nations League.