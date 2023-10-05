Cuban boxing aims to prevail in Chile





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) Seven Cuban boxers—three veterans and four first-timers—will be in the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, a competition that also grants berths for the 2024 Olympic Games.



Known as “Domadores” (Tamers) and deemed to be the flagship of Cuban sports, the team is made up of three-time Pan Am champions Julio Cesar La Cruz (92 kg) and Lazaro Alvarez (63.5) and two-time champion Arlen Lopez (80 kg).



Those making their debut in Pan Am Games are Saidel Horta (57 kg) and Fernando Arzola (+92)—both silver medalists in the last World Championships—Alejandro Claro (51 kg), who was third in the said competition, and Jorge Cuellar (71 kg).



The fact that Cuban boxers only won a gold medal in the World Championships and their rather poor performance in both the ALBA and the Central American Games has been a source of worry across the island, so they are pressed to prove their worth in Santiago de Chile.



Cuba will also compete with three women boxers: Legnis Calá (57 kg), Arianne Imbert Lamote (66 kg) and Yakelín Estornell (75 kg).