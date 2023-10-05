Cuba Takes Third Victory at Volley Pre-Olympic Meet





Havana, Oct 4 (ACN) The Cuban men’s volleyball team defeated Qatar 3-0 to score a third victory in Group A of the Rio de Janeiro Pre-Olympic Tournament, underway till Sunday at the Gilberto Cardoso Gym in the Brazilian city.



The Cubans defeated the Qatari team with partials of 25-21, 25-21 and 25-16 in just 77 minutes. The islanders have thus far garnered three victories, one defeat, while the Qatari accumulate four defeats.



Also successful were the teams of the Scheck Republic and Germany which defeated Iran and Italy respectively also in Group A.



The Cuban team will meet the Brazilians on Friday and later the will face the Italian and the Iranian teams, Saturday and Sunday.