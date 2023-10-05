Cuban volleyball for third win today in Olympic Qualifying Tournament









HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) Cuba's men's volleyball team will seek today a victory over Qatar in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament under way in Rio, Brazil.



With six points so far after beating Ukraine and the Czech Republic in straight sets and losing 1-3 to Germany, Team Cuba will strive to win its third victory against the Qataris—who have lost three games and are currently in last place in Pool A—to remain in the struggle for a ticket to the 2024 Olympic Games.



Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion France is an automatic qualifier for being the host, whereas the five remaining places by gender will be decided using the FIVB rankings following the preliminary stage of the 2024 Volleyball Nations League.