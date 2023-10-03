Cuban Arlenis Sierra ends successful season with Movistar Team





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 3 (ACN) The annual campaign of Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra and the Movistar Team women's team culminated with a seventh place today in Tres Valles Varesinos, a category 1.1 race of the International Cycling Union (UCI) in Italy.



Sierra clocked 3:00:08 hours, in a 112.3 kilometers route, according to the UCI results tables.



German Liane Lippert, also of Movistar Team, won, whose "five-star" team closed a great year in style.



A total of 154 riders participated, but only 64 crossed the finish line in a race that in its opening edition, on October 5, 2021, was won by Sierra, then captain of A.R. Monex Women's Pro (formerly Astana Women's Team).



During the calendar that concluded today, the 30-year-old Cuban ratified her quality as an "all-rounder", a sprinter with exceptional physical conditions and qualities for teamwork in the most diverse race tactics.



For her sustained achievements in 2023 and those achieved in her debut with Movistar in 2022, Sierra was renewed until 2026, as one of the most solid players of the iconic blue club, where the legendary Olympic and world champion Annemeik van Vleuten, Dutchwoman who led the world rankings in the last four years, recently retired.



Sierra, champion of the time trial and the road race in the Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023, will compete in the Pan American Games, scheduled from October 20 to November 5 in Santiago de Chile, where she will try to maintain her hegemony in the queen event of the road.