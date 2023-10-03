Cuba vs. Czech Republic today in pre-Olympic men's volleyball tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 3 (ACN) The Cuban men's volleyball team will face the Czech Republic today in the continuation of the action in Group A of the pre-Olympic tournament in Rio de Janeiro, with stage until next Sunday at the Maracanazinho in that Brazilian city.



After defeating Ukraine 3-0, losing 1-3 against Germany and completing the first rest day, the disciples of coach Jesus Cruz will try to get their second victory in the event against the Czechs.



Most specialists give the Cubans as favorites to overcome the Czech Republic, although others remember that this team lost 1-3 and 2-3 against Italy and Brazil, in that order.



According to the tournament schedule, the matches of the A key between the Iranians and Qataris, the Italians and Ukrainians, and the Brazilians and Germans will also be played on Tuesday.



In the pre-Olympic are the best 24 teams of the World Ranking that still do not have the Olympic ticket, and in Tokyo, Japan, the local team, the United States, Slovenia, Serbia, Turkey, Tunisia, Egypt and Finland will play in the B bracket.