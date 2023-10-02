All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba debuts today at 5th Caribbean Baseball Cup in Puerto Rico



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 2 (ACN) Left-hander Yoanni Yera will be Cuba's starter today against the U.S. Virgin Islands in the beginning of the 5th Baseball Cup to be held in Puerto Rico.

In his history with Team Cuba, Yera has pitched in 12 games, he has started seven and his record is only two wins and six losses, according to statistician Arnelio Alvarez.

This match will be played at the Concepcion Perez stadium, in a tournament that also includes the Curacao and Puerto Rican teams.

Cuba has played two finals in these Caribbean tournaments and has lost both, against Curacao (2021) and Puerto Rico (2022), the nation that is organizing it for the first time.

For this occasion and in search of winning the first title, the mentor Armando Jhonson called many players who should integrate the roster for the upcoming Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile.

Recently, the Alazanes de Granma finished in fourth and last place in the experimental Champions League played in Yucatan, Mexico.

