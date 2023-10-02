Cuba lost to Germany in Volleyball Olympic Qualifying Tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 1 (ACN) Cuba's men's volleyball team lost 1-3 to Germany in the second day of the pre-Olympic tournament held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



Cuba’s game was a far cry from its opener against the Ukrainians, whom they beat 3-0, as Germany overcame in three straight sets with Gyorgy Grozer leading his team with 24 points.



Even if both teams notched up 8 points in blocks and Cuba’s serves outdid the Europeans by one (6 to 5), Germany was better in attack (52 to 37) and opponent errors (25-31).



Team Cuba, now with one win and one loss, is seeking one of the two spots in play at the Paris 2024 Olympics, although it will have another chance in the 2024 Volleyball Nations League.



The Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Rio gathers the best 24 teams of the world ranking still without a ticket for Paris next year.