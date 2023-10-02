Fiji's Minister of Sports deems visit to Cuba fruitful





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 1 (ACN) Jese Saukuru, Fiji's Minister of Youth and Sports, described as very fruitful his working visit to Cuba to learn about the development of the sports system from the grassroots to high performance levels.



During his week-long stay in Cuba, Mr. Saukuru met with Osvaldo Vento Montiller, president of the Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER) with a view to increasing cooperation between both countries in these fields.



He also toured the Cuban Sports Research Center and the Latinoamericano Baseball Park, considering that Fiji intends to foray into this sport, as well as the Anti-Doping Laboratory and the Institute of Sports Medicine in Havana.



The Fijian official also remarked that his country wishes to make incursions into boxing, including the establishment of centers related to sports medicine, research and anti-doping tests, taking into account that Fiji is world champion in Rugby Sevens.