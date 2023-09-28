Alazanes vs. Fargo-Moorhead (USA) in Baseball Champions League opener





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 28 (ACN) The Cuban team Alazanes de Granma will debut today against Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (USA) in the experimental Baseball Champions League America 2023, held in Merida, Mexico.



Leones de Yucatán, Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Alazanes de Granma and Caimanes de Barranquilla are the four clubs taking part in this international competition, the first sponsored by the WBSC.



The first rival of the Alazanes—who barely brought nine of its regular players—will be a professional minor league team from North Dakota, an official partner of MLB.



Erlis Casanova, the best right-handed pitcher of the past 52nd National Baseball Tournament and one of the team’s reinforcements, will be the starter for the Alazanes.