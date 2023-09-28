Omara Duran and Robiel Yankiel Cuban Flag Bearers to Para-PanAm Games





Havana, Sept 27 (ACN) World and Olympic Para-Champions Omara Durand and Robiel Yankiel will bear the Cuban flag heading the island’s delegation to the Para-Pan-American games in Santiago de Chile to take place November 17-26.



The announcement was made by the Cuban Sports Institute on its social media platforms, by noting that it is an honor to have the two para-athletes leading a historic sports delegation and bearing the Cuban Flag.



The Cuban Paralympic Committee also stressed the decision with a message of congratulations for the two sport stars.



Omara and Robiel undoubtedly are two para-athletes with enough merits to lead a delegation with over 50 competitors in 10 sport modalities. The rest of the group will include experts in badminton, weightlifting, taekwondo, judo, table tennis, sport shooting, athletics, cycling, archery and swimming.



Cuba took 13 gold, 10 silver and 16 bronze medals four years ago in Lima, Peru, to conquer the seventh place by countries.