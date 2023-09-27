Cuba's volleyball team to play in Olympic Qualifier in Brazil





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 27 (ACN) Cuba's men's volleyball team will be in the Olympic Qualifier, to be held in Rio de Janeiro from September 30 to October 8.



The Cubans, twelfth in the world ranking, is in Pool A and will first play against Ukraine, followed by Germany, Czech Republic, Qatar, Brazil, Italy and Iran.



Team Cuba aims to get a place in the 2024 Olympic Games, although it will have another chance in the 2024 Volleyball Nations League.



Twenty-four teams will be competing for six Olympic berths, with Tokyo and Xi’An hosting Pools B—Japan, U.S.A., Slovenia, Serbia, Türkiye, Tunisia, Egypt and Finland—and A—China, Poland, Argentina, the Netherlands, Canada, Mexico, Belgium and Bulgaria, respectively. The top two teams of each pool will qualify for Paris 2024. As the host nation, France has secured its place.



The remaining five places for men’s and women’s teams will be filled by selecting the top five not yet qualified teams in the FIVB World Ranking as of the end of the Preliminary Phase of Volleyball Nations League 2024.