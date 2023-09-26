Two Cubans in honor roll at NORCECA Pan American Cup Final Six





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 25 (ACN) Cubans Alvaro Luis Ricardo and Alejandro Miguel Gonzalez appear on the honor roll of the recently concluded 3rd North, Central America and Caribbean (Norceca) Pan American Cup Final Six in Edmonton, Canada, where Cuba finished fourth in the competition dominated by the United States.



According to the website www.norceca.net, Cuban libero Ricardo won two awards, Best Receiver and Best Defense, while Alejandro Miguel Gonzalez won Best Opposite.



Staged at the Flair Airlines Hangar (Expo Centre) in Edmonton, Alberta, the new U.S. champions defeated the host Canadians (silver) 3-0 on Sunday, while the Cubans lost 0-3 in the bronze medal match against Mexico (bronze).



Center Patrick Gasman, captain of the U.S. team, was voted Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Best Blocker, while teammates Jordan Ewart and Ethan Champlin were Best Attackers.



Ewart was also recognized as the Best Server and Andrew Rowan Best Setter.



Puerto Rico also made the honor roll, with Klistan Lawrence (Best Scorer) and Joniel Albaladejo (Best Libero), as did the Dominican Republic, but with center Moises Ortiz (second Best Blocker).