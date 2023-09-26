Rest day for Cubans in World Junior Chess Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 25 (ACN) After draws in their most recent outings, Cuba's Ineymig Hernandez and Roxangel Obregon will enjoy today the only scheduled general break in the World Junior Chess Championship, which has six rounds remaining in Mexico City.



Ineymig made a draw in 67 sets of a Caro Kann defense against the Russian Galina Mikheeva and reached 3.5 points out of a possible five to place herself in 20th place, without conceding a defeat.



Her compatriot Roxangel, who is in 21st place, has the same total after a draw against Slovakian Jana Sosovickova, after 50 moves of a Spanish opening.



The top of the women's segment is shared by two of the favorites, India's Ravi Rakshitta and US player Carissa Yip, with 4.5 units.



In the open tournament, the best performance of the Cubans is being marked by Jorge de Jesus Perez, who tied the score on Sunday in 44 sets of a Queen Pawn opening with the Colombian Jose Gabriel Cardoso to reach 3.5 points that allow him to be placed in 28th place.



With three points appears the other Cuban Kemel Gallo after his draw against Slovakian Samir Sahidi, just the same figure held by Roberto Alejandro Ramos, who lost to German Tobias Koelle.



The general ranking of 150 players is headed by Frenchman Marc`andria Maurizzi (4.5 units).