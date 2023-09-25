Cuban Greco Roman wrestlers excelled at World Wrestling Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 25 (ACN) With a total of two gold and one bronze medals, the Greco-Roman wrestlers stood up for Cuba at the World Wrestling Championships, which concluded on Sunday in Belgrade, Serbia.



Once again, the pupils of outstanding coach Raul Trujillo proved their worth in top-level events, with outstanding performances by Luis Orta (67 kilograms (kg)) and Gabriel Rosillo (97 kg), winners of the title in their respective divisions.



Oscar Pino (130 kg) also praised for his bronze medal, his fourth in universal competitions, with three third places on the podium and a silver medal.



On Sunday, Orta, Olympic champion in Tokyo 2020, added the world crown to his list of honors in another great performance of courage and excellent competitive level, defeating Azerbaijan's Hasrat Jafarov with a close score of 4-3, and with this result he gave his country the second golden metal in this world event.



Previously, Rosillo beat Armenian Artur Aleksanyan in the final in a match that ended in a 3-3 tie, but being the last to score allowed him to come out on top in that hard confrontation.



In the case of Pino, on Friday he won the bronze medal with a 5-1 victory over Romas Fridrikas, from Lithuania.



With these results, the three Cuban competitors guaranteed a direct ticket in their divisions to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.



For this reason, Miguel Diaz-Canel, President of the Republic of Cuba, affirmed on X that the Caribbean country continues making history in the World Wrestling Championship.