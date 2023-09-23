Cuban Gabriel Rosillo to compete for gold at the World Wrestling Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 22 (ACN) With five victories achieved today, Cuban Greco-Roman wrestler Gabriel Rosillo, 97 kilograms (kg), will discuss tomorrow the gold medal at the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.



Rosillo, champion of the Pan American Games in Lima 2019 and in the recent Central Caribbean event in San Salvador, showed a great level to beat each of his five rivals and guarantee the Olympic ticket in his weight to Paris 2024.



To reach the title match, in what has been his most outstanding performance in top-level scenarios, the Cuban wrestler defeated the Iranian Mohammadhadi Abdollah Saravi, 3-0, in one of the semifinals.For the golden metal on Saturday he will face Armenian Artur Aleksanyan.

The Cuban debuted with a 9-1 success by TS against German Peter Oehler in the qualifying round, and in his next match he defeated Artur Sargsian, a neutral athlete, 4-1.



Then, in the round of 16, he beat Rustam Assakalov, of Uzbekistan, 6-4, and in the round of eight he won 8-5 against Abubakar Khaslakhanau, who competes under the neutral flag.



Also today, for the Caribbean nation, the wrestler Kevin de Armas (60 kg) made his debut in this universal competition, but he could not get past the first fight after falling 2-6 in the round of 32 against Nihat Zahid Mammadli, from Azerbaijan.



Oscar Pino (130 kg) still has to compete on behalf of Cuba Friday, and tomorrow, on the penultimate day of the World Wrestling Championship, the Cubans Luis Orta (67 kg) and Daniel Gregorich (87 kg), the former an Olympic gold medalist at Tokyo 2020, will make their debuts.