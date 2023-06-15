Cuba lost to Argentina in bilateral volleyball match





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 14 (ACN) The Cuban women's volleyball team, whose players are currently short-listed for the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador, lost 0-3 to Argentina in the third game of the bilateral match that both teams are playing in several cities of the South American nation.



The final score of the game was 21-25, 15-25 and 14-25 for the Argentinians, who now boast two wins and one loss.



Cuban head coach Tomás Fernández is making the most of these games to put his players to the test, aware that the most important thing is that they are in good shape for the Games in El Salvador, scheduled to take place from June 23 to July 8.