Cuban high jumper wins in Kladno athletic meeting





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 13 (ACN) Cuban high jumper Luis Enrique Zayas won at the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meeting in Kladno, Czech Republic.



Zayas, champion of the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, finished first on June 3 with 2.31m in San Vito, Italy. Last Sunday, he also won with 2.25m in a competition held in Sweden.



The Cuban, who boasts an indoor personal best of 2.33m, was U20 world champion in Poland 2016 and sixth in the World Championships held last year in Eugene, United States.