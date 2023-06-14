Cuba in 365 competitions of the Central American and Caribbean Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 13 (ACN) Cuba will be present in 365 events of the Central American and Caribbean Games scheduled for June 23 to July 8 in El Salvador.



The registration of the Caribbean delegation was made official on Monday in San Salvador, with several changes in line with the calendar readjustments announced by the organizers of the oldest regional multisport event in the world.



According to the website of the sports publication Jit, the stellar canoeist Yarisleidis Cirilo, best athlete of the Island in 2022, will not compete in the competition due to the elimination of the events in which she would participate (C-1 and C-2 female); and she will travel to El Salvador as a guest.



Among the most notable cancellations, for not having the minimum of five nations registered, also stands out that of the women's water polo, another clear option for medals for the Caribbean country.



Jose Antonio Miranda, deputy head of Cuba's athletic embassy, pointed out that 504 athletes will attend the event in 36 disciplines.



They will have the challenge of winning between 70 and 80 medals to achieve a leading position in the general medal table, since the group includes Olympic and world champions.



This is the case, for example, of standard-bearers Julio Cesar La Cruz and Idalys Ortiz, multiple medalists in Olympic and world champions in boxing and judo, respectively.



A little more than a hundred Cuban athletes repeat in this type of events, in which Mexico is the historic rival of the island and winner of the Barranquilla 2018 edition.



The opening of the 24th Central American and Caribbean Games is scheduled for the 23rd at the Jorge "Mágico" Gonzalez Stadium, one of the renovated facilities for the multidisciplinary event.