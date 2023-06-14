Cuba to hold Race for Olympic Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 13 (ACN) The race and walk for the Olympic Day will be held in Cuba next Saturday, June 17, convened by the Cuban Olympic Committee (COC) and the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER by its Spanish acronym).



In Havana, the event will have a four-kilometer route starting at 10 a.m. in the areas surrounding the coliseum of the Ciudad Deportiva, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Jose Ramon Fernandez (1923-2019), honorary president of the COC.



As a novelty this year the route will include a part on asphalt and another on grass, as confirmed to the press Carlos Gattorno, director of the National Commission of Races and Walks Marabana-Maracuba (CNCC by its Spanish acronym), which gives technical support to the event.



The races will be held and awards will be given to all the categories established in these events, both for conventional runners and walkers as well as for people with disabilities, the announcement concluded.