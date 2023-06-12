Chile defeated Cuba 3-0 in football friendly match





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 12 (ACN) With no major setbacks, the Chilean team crushed the Cuban senior national team 3-0 in a FIFA Date match played at the Ester Roa stadium in Concepcion.



The key player of the Chilean team was midfielder Marcelino Nuñez, thanks to the two goals he scored: the first in the 12th minute with a spectacular cross shot after a corner kick, and the second in the 68th minute, finishing a play in the middle of the area.



The decisive goal was scored by Rodrigo Echeverria, who at 26′ won a ball after a corner kick, which none of his opponents could deal with to avoid a ball that arrived almost without major complications.



Meanwhile, the Cuban team coached by Pablo Elier Sanchez, barely had the ball and only had a few chances in the opponent's area. Once again, congratulations to the Cuban left winger Javier Paradela, who put his speed and good dribbling. But he was not accompanied.



Next 20th, the Cuban senior team will face Uruguay at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo. Both matches will be preparatory for the Gold Cup to be held this month at the United States.