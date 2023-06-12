Cuban runner won in Iberdrola Club League





Havana, Jun 11 (ACN) Cuban runner Roxana Gomez, finalist in Tokyo 2020, won the 400m race in the Iberdrola Club Athletics League, based in Madrid, Spain.



Gómez, a member of Cuba's gold medal-winning 4x400m team at the 2021 World Relay Championships in Poland, registered 50.75 s, a result very close to her season’s best. She was escorted on the podium by the locals Laura Bueno (52.72 s) and Laura Bou (52.91 s).



Earlier this month, the Cuban athlete won the competition held in Forbach, France, with 50.60 s—her best outdoor result so far this year—and then finished fourth in the Pamplona meeting with 51.29 s.