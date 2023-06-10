San Salvador Games will Grant 142 Pan-Am Tickets





Havana, June 9 (ACN) San Salvador Central American Games 2023 will grant 142 tickets for the Pan-Am games to be held in Chile October 20-November 5 , said Cuban high-performance sports director Jose Antonio Miranda.



Speaking to reporters in Havana, Miranda said that the tickets will allow participation in 13 sport modalities like Athletics, Open Water Swimming, Handball, Baseball, Boxing, MTB, Shooting, among others.



Those who take gold medals in 46 Athletics tests will be able to get the tickets for that sports, while classification for handball in both sexes will take only the three first positions.



The winning teams in lawn hockey –women and men—will get their pass to Chile as well and Sports Shooting will grant 17 tickets, nine for women and eight for men.



Cuba expects to contest San Salvador’s Central American and Caribbean games with 504 athletes. The meet will run June 23 to July 8 with a second venue in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic hosting seven sports disciplines.