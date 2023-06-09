Havana hosts weightlifting Grand Prix





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) With Cuban Franchesca Simon, fifth in the snatch and sixth in the flyweight and biathlon in Group B of the 49 kilograms (kg) division, Cuba began the Weightlifting Grand Prix, Olympic qualifier in Havana, Cuba's capital.



In the section, where no medals were up for discussion, Franchesca registered 69, 80 and 149 kg in the snatch, rebound and biathlon, respectively.



With marks of 86, 105 and 191 kg, the Dominican Beatriz Piron dominated the key, with the participation of six contestants from Cuba, Dominican Republic, Canada, Guatemala and United Kingdom.



For his part, Cuban Osmel Argote won the three gold medals in the 55 kilograms (kg) bodyweight category, the first contested in the great event.



Guatemala's Jose Fernando Ical was the other winner of the podium, with three silver medals, in a division planned with only three contestants, and his maximum records, validated by the judges, were 95, 115 and 210 kg.



The Grand Prix will continue today with the group B of the men's 61 kilograms (kg) category and the medal discussions between women of 45 and 49 kilograms (kg).



Cuban team will be represented by Raibet Orelvis Machado, in a group of nine weightlifters, who will not be competing for medals, and Thalia Castillo in the 45 kg division with Venezuelan Rosielis Coromoto, who is the overwhelming favorite, with a personal record of 170 kg in the biathlon, compared to the Cuban's 130 kg.



The Grand Prix, taking place until June 18, gathers in Pabexpo 272 weightlifters, among them Olympic and world medalists.