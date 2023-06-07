Cuba lost to Canada in Volleyball Nations League





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) The Cuban men's national team lost in five sets to the locals in Pool 1, in the beginning of the Volleyball Nations League, hosted by Ottawa.



In a thrilling five-setter, Team Cuba had the advantage in kills (75 to 57), but the Canadian blockers produced 17 points to Cuba’s 6 and also benefited from more opponent errors (35 to 24), while both sides ended the match with three aces registered.



The Cubans will next play against the Netherlands on Thursday, with the day’s program also featuring the Italy-USA and Argentina-Brazil matches.