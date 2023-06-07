All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban sprinter wins again in Parapan American Games

 

HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 6 (ACN) Cuba’s Pedro Urgellés won a second gold medal in the 5th Youth Parapan American Games in Bogota, Colombia, after clocking 23.75 sec in the 200 m race (T12 category).

Behind Urgellés were the Venezuelan García Montalve (25.41 sec) and the Dominican Díaz Rodríguez (27.14 sec).

Thus concluded his great performance in Bogota, where he also finished first in the 100m race with 11.55 sec.

“I felt fine before and after the race. Even if I won by a comfortable margin, it wasn't easy, because my rivals were good runners," said Urgellés, whose aim was precisely to claim the said victories.

