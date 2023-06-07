Cuban triple jumper wins athletics meeting in Spain





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 6 (ACN) With a tournament record of 17.10 m, Cuban triple jumper Cristian Nápoles won the Meeting Iberoamericano Huelva 2023, a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze.



A two-time finalist in World Championships, Nápoles’s mark was far from his season best, 17.34m—four centimeters less than his personal best, achieved at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.



The Cuban athlete’s recent performances in Europe included victories in Forbach, France, with 17.04 m, and Pamplona, Spain, with 16.64 m.



His short-term goals are the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, to be held from June 23 to July 8 and, come August, the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.