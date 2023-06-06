Cuba defeats Guatemala and today seeks second success at NORCECA U21 Pan American Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 6 (ACN) The host Cuban men's team defeated Guatemala 3-0 and will seek today its second success in the North, Central America and Caribbean (NORCECA) U21 Pan American Volleyball Cup, to be held until Saturday at the Ciudad Deportiva Coliseum in Havana.



After winning on Monday in Pool A against the Guatemalans with scores of 25-12, 25-18 and 25-14, the disciples of Jesus Cruz will now face the Nicaraguans, a match in which they also appear as favorites.



The Cubans were better in attack, 37 points to 13, blocking (9-2), service (9-4), but in their own errors that contributed so many to the rivals were below (20-25), according to the official statistics of the challenge.



According to the website www.norceca.net, the most outstanding individual player for Cuba was opposite attacker Alejandro Miguel Gonzalez, with 16 units, six in attack, six in blocking and four in service, followed by middle blocker Alexis Wilson (5-1-4) and corner Bryan Camino (3-3-4).

For the visitors, none of the players reached double digits, as they were held to five by Fernando Gonzalez (2-2-1) and Fernando Delgado (1-2-2).



Tuesday's schedule, the second and penultimate day of the preliminary stage, is completed with the matches between Canadians and Haitians, Dominicans and Puerto Ricans, and U.S. and Guatemalans.



On Thursday, the quarterfinals will be played with the second and third place finishers of each segment, while Friday will be the semifinals.



On Saturday, the bronze and gold medals will be disputed, in that order, in the Cup without the presence of Mexico, owner of the silver medal in the 2022 edition, when Cuba finished fourth.



On that closing day, the fifth through eighth places will also be defined.