Cuba takes Gold and Bronze at Bogota Para-Athletics Games





Havana, June 5 (ACN) Cuban Pedro Jose Urguelles took the gold in 100-meter dash, T12 category, after making it in just 11.55 secs and Aldevis Duran took the bronze at the 5th Para-Athletics Juvenile Games underway in Bogota, Colombia.



Urguelles came in before Venezuelan Laguna Cepeda (11.61) and Colombian Ospina Rodriguez (11.86)



Meanwhile, Duran followed Jamaicans Jonathan Ferguson (11.43) and Jahmarl Richards (11.61 secs).



Urgelles said he dedicated his victory to his mom and also to his trainer, who was crucial in his success.



Duran on his part said that he improved his previous performances and that he was happy to take his medal home.