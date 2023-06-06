Cuba to host Weightlifting Grand Prix





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 5 (ACN) Jorge Luis Barcelan, president of the Cuban Weightlifting Federation, said today that the 1st Weightlifting Grand Prix of Havana, to be held June 8-18 at the Pabexpo Fairgrounds, is very important.



The event is a qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where high-level competitive weightlifters will participate, and about 60 nations from several continents are expected to attend, although some have yet to officialize their registrations, such as Guatemala, among others, he told Cuban News Agency in an exclusive interview.



Cuba will be represented in the competition by 10 men and nine women, and five of them already have their tickets for the Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023, said the federation official.



In addition to the Grand Prix we give a lot of importance because it will be a preparatory competition for the Centrocaribes, which is our fundamental competition, designed and approved within the training plan and discussed with the direction of high performance of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation in the course (2022-2023), even though it is a qualifier with a view to Paris.



High representatives of the International and Pan American Weightlifting Federation are already in Cuba, and next Wednesday the president and the secretary general of the International Federation will arrive, Barcelan commented.