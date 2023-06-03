Cuban Ariel Martinez hit his seventh home run today, the rest with good pace at NPB





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 2 (ACN) Cuban Ariel Martinez hit his seventh home run of the season Friday, being a key player in the 8-2 victory of the Nippon Ham Fighters over the Yomiuri Giants, in the Japanese Professional Baseball League.



At the Tokyo Dome, in the Pacific zone, the Cuban catcher hit a 4-3, including a double, three RBIs and a pair of runs scored to lead the Fighters to victory.



He, who had gone hitless in his last two games, raised his average to 250 and reached 15 RBIs.



Also in the Pacific League, Cuban Livan Moinelo struck out two of the three batters he faced in a perfect episode of relief in the SoftBank Falcons' 5-1 win over the Hiroshima Carp at Mazda Stadium.



The Cuban left-hander improved his ERA to 1.06 and his strikeout total to 21.



Meanwhile, at the Vantelin Dome in Nagoya, the untouchable Cuban Raidel Martinez allowed a no-run homer and struck out two opponents in one inning of relief in the Chunichi Dragons' 2-1 win over the Orix Buffaloes in 11 innings. His ERA was 0.00.



His compatriot and teammate Dayan Viciedo failed in a relief appearance and received a ticket to lower his average to 222.