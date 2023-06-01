Cuban Almanza finished sixth in Montreuil





HAVANA, Cuba, May 31 (ACN) Cuba’s Rose Mary Almanza finished sixth in the 800-m race of the international athletics meeting of the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver category held in Montreuil, France.



Almanza, owner of three titles in the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla and member of the world champion 4x400m relay team in Poland two years ago, ran well below par and clocked 2:03.07 min, far from the South African Prudence Sekgodiso, who won with 2:00.72 min.



The Cuban athlete was second last Sunday in the event held in Forbach, also in France, with a time of 1:59.66 minutes, her personal best this year.