Cuba loses to Mexico in U21 Women NORCECA Pan American Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, May 26 (ACN) Cuba lost 1-3 to host Mexico and will face Puerto Rico today in the closing day of the group phase of the North, Central America and Caribbean ( NORCECA) U21 Women's Pan American Volleyball Cup, scheduled to last until May 28 in Nogales.



According to the website www.norceca.net, Wilfredo Robinson's disciples will face the Puerto Ricans after falling on Thursday in pool A against the Mexicans 16-25, 23-25, 25-23 and 17-25.



The Caribbeans were better in attack, but by the minimum of 52 points to 51, and blocking (11-9), while the hosts were much better in serving (13-2) and in their own errors (16-22).



In the other match of key A, Puerto Rico defeated Belize 3-0 (25-12, 25-18 and 25-13), while in key B, Costa Rica and the United States defeated Guatemala 3-0 (25-18, 25-22 and 25-23) and the Dominican Republic (25-16, 25-20 and 25-14), in that order.



With these results, Mexico leads section A with nine points and two wins without setbacks, followed by Cuba (6/1-1), Puerto Rico (5/1-1) and Belize (0/0-2).



Meanwhile, the United States (10/2-0) leads the B section, followed by the Dominican Republic (5/1-1), Costa Rica (5/1-1) and Guatemala (0-0-2).



Today's schedule is completed with the Mexico-Belize (A), and United States-Costa Rica and Dominican Republic-Guatemala (B) matches, which will define the second-versus-third matches of the quarterfinals, challenges that will also take place this Friday, since the first places ensure the pass to the semifinals.