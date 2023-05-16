Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban athletes for their results





HAVANA, Cuba, May 15 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, congratulated several Cuban athletes for their results in sporting events held this week



On Twitter, the president highlighted the achievements of volleyball players Lazaro Portes and Daniel Martinez, jumper Robiel Yankiel Sol and boxer Yoenlis Hernandez, who were crowned in their respective sports.



On Sunday, the beach volleyball duo of Daniel and Lazaro won the gold medal in the second stop of the Norceca circuit, after defeating the United States 2-1 in the sands of Varadero.



From Italy came the news of the world record of 7.69 meters by Robiel Yankiel Sol, Paralympic champion of Tokyo 2020, in the long jump of the T46 category (upper limb affected) at the Jesolo 2023 Parathletics Grand Prix.



Another positive result for Cuba was for Yoenlis Hernandez, in the 75 kilograms, who won against Brazilian Wanderlei Pereira in the World Boxing Championship of Tashkent 2023, in Uzbekistan.