Cuba loses to the Netherlands in mixed team event in Doha





HAVANA, Cuba, May 14 (ACN) Cuba lost 3-4 to the Netherlands in the classifiers of the mixed team tournament of the World Judo Championships in Doha, Qatar, won by Japan.



Cuba’s three victories were notched up by Andy Granda (+90 kg), Magdiel Estrada (73 kg) and Arnaes Odelín (57 kg), whereas the Dutch won the matches corresponding to the +70 and 70 kg, plus two in the 90 kg category.



Japan finished in first place, followed by France and Georgia and the Netherlands.



The Cubans Arnaes Odelín (57 kg), Magdiel Estrada (73 kg), Maylín del Toro (63 kg), Idelannis Gómez (100 kg) and Liester Cardona (100 kg) lost in their first bouts, with the Olympic and world multi-medallist Idalis Ortiz (+78 kg) as the notable absentee, due to an elbow injury suffered in the Tel Aviv Grand Slam in February.