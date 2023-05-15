Cuban paralympic athlete sets new world record





HAVANA, Cuba, May 14 (ACN) Cuban T6 paralympic long jumper Robiel Yankiel Sol Cervantes set a world record of 7.69 m at the 2023 World Para Athletics Grand Prix held in Jesolo, Italy.



Sol Cervantes, paralympic champion in Tokyo 2020, broke the previous record of 7.58 m, achieved in 2011 by the Frenchman Arnaud Assoumani, who was third in Athens 2004 and first in Beijing 2008.



Behind the Cuban ended Japan's Hajimu Ashida (6.58 m) and Egypt’s Abdulrhm Shabib (6.40 m).



The Jesolo Grand Prix was part of the preparation for the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris, a direct qualifier for the 2024 Olympic Games.