Cuban Cirilo wins gold at 2023 ICS canoe sprint world cup Szeged





HAVANA, Cuba, May 12 (ACN) Cuban canoeist Yarisleidis Cirilo won the gold medal today in the 200-meter single (C-1) on the second day of the World Cup in Szeged, Hungary.



According to the International Federation website www.conoeicf.com, Cirilo completed the distance with a time of 45.99 seconds, followed by Canada's Kathe Vicent (46.10) and Spain's Anita Jacome (46.83), respectively.



With this result, the Cuban showed to be the best in this modality in the world competition, since in the preliminaries and semifinal one she also finished first, with times of 50.25 and 48.17 seconds, in that order.