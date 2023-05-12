Cuba with a chance to win Capablanca Chess Championship prizes





HAVANA, Cuba, May 11 (ACN) The Cuban Luis Ernesto Quesada’s two remaining matches stand as his best chance at reaching the podium in the Elite group of the International Chess Tournament Capablanca in Memoriam.



Luis Ernesto has four points, as do the Indian Raunak Sadhwani—his contender today—and the German Rasmus Svane, who drew precisely with the Cuban in their previous match.



The seventh day of the event saw the wins of the Brazilian Alexandr Fier and the Danish Jonas Bjerre, who lead the group with 5.5 points and are likely to end first and second.



Right behind Fier and Bjerre are Sadhwani, Svane and Luis Ernesto, followed by the Venezuelan-born Spaniard Eduardo Iturrizaga.