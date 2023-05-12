Silva, Cuba's trump card today in World Judo Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, May 11 (ACN) Ivan Silva stands as Cuba's trump card on the fifth day of the individual tournament of the World Judo Championships held in Doha, Qatar, which gathers 657 judokas from 99 countries.



Silva (90 kg) will seek the first Cuban medal after two days of failed attempts by Arnaes Odelín (57 kg), Magdiel Estrada (73 kg) and Maylín del Toro (63 kg), who lost in their first presentations.



The Cuban, second in Baku 2018 and third in the 2023 Grand Slams of Paris and Tbilisi, will be opposite the winner of the match between the Czech David Klammert and the French Maxime-Gael Ngayap.