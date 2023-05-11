Elite prizes a difficult goal for Cubans at chess tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, May 10 (ACN) Luis Ernesto Quesada could be the only one of the Cuban players with options to get a prize in the Elite group of the International Chess Tournament Capablanca in Memoriam held in this city.



Luis Ernesto boasts 3.5 out of six possible points to share the same place in the standings with Rasmus Svane (Germany), behind Alexandr Fier (Brazil), Jonas Bjerre (Denmark) and Raunak Sadhwani (India).



Fier and Bjerre share the first position with 4.5 points after drawing respectively with Svane and Venezuelan-born Spanish Eduardo Iturrizaga in their previous games.