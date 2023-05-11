Another hard day for Cuba in World Judo Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, May 10 (ACN) Things will be tricky today again for Cuba in the fourth day of the individual tournament of the World Judo Championships in Doha, Qatar, which gathers 657 athletes from 99 countries.



On Tuesday, the Cubans Arnaes Odelín (57 kg) and Magdiel Estrada (73 kg) lost their bouts, and today, Maylín del Toro (63 kg), who has had a good year at continental level and finished seventh in the Grand Slam of Tashkent, will be opposite the winner of the match between the favorite Clarisse Agbegnenou (France) and Anja Obradovic (Serbia).



Ivan Silva (90 kg) and Idelannis Gomez (70 kg) will see action on Thursday, whereas Liester Cardona (100 kg), Andy Granda (+100) and Idalis Ortiz (+78 kg) will take to the mats on the following days.



The 2023 World Judo Championships will finish on Sunday with a mixed team competition featuring 211 athletes from 18 nations.