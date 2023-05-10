Cuba to discuss bronze at the IBA Men World Boxing Championship









HAVANA, Cuba, May 9 (ACN) With the five victories achieved today, the Domadores of Cuba have 12 representatives to discuss tomorrow the bronze medal at the 22nd IBA World Boxing Championship, hosted by the Humo Arena in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.



Tuesday's day did not open favorably for Cubans, as Erislan Romero ( 51 kgs) could not figure out the actions of world and Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov (UZB), who beat him 5-0 and left in 23 the number of successive victories of the Domadores in this event.



But from then on, the five victories followed and thus Cuba closed the elimination rounds with a spectacular 28-1 record, something unprecedented in the history of the sport of fists.



The 2017 world champion Yosbany Veitia (54 kgs) boxed well from medium distance and defended well with his hands and torso to beat Enver Muzaffer (TUR) 5-0, while Olympic and world gold medalist Roniel Iglesias (67 kgs) gave a boxing practice class to Jhancarlo Mina (ECU), whom he beat by RSC in the third.



But young Jorge Cuellar ( 71) had to sweat to win 5-2 against Jose Rodriguez (ECU). The bout had closed with a 3-2 success for the Cuban, and when two other judges were asked for their opinion, they also found him superior.



For Olympic and world gold medalist Arlen Lopez (80) it was a quiet fight against Pal Kovacs (HUN), who could barely avoid his punches from the three distances and beat him 5-0.



And finally, world titleholder Yoenlis Hernandez (75) pummeled Otgonjargal Jargal (MGL) with his crosses and right hooks to defeat him with a unanimous vote.



These five Cubans' passes to the bronze discussion join the seven previously won by Alejandro Claro (48), Saidel Torta (57), Erislandy Alvarez (60), Lazaro Alvarez (63.5), Nelson Williams (86), Julio Cesar La Cruz (92) and Fernando Arzola (+92).



Cuba is in a position to improve its performance two years ago, when it took first place by country in the world competition in Belgrade, with three gold medals and two bronze ones.