Danish Bjerre and Brazilian Fier share top position at the Capablanca Elite Chess Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, May 8 (ACN) Denmark's Jonas Bjerre overtook Brazil's Alxandr Fier at the top and both will comfortably enjoy this Monday's break in the Elite group of the Capablanca in Memoriam International Chess Tournament, which is held at the Habana Libre Hotel.



The European defeated Cuba's Luis Ernesto Quesada on Sunday and reached four points, the same as Fier's after agreeing a peace with the also host Lelys Martinez.



Victories were also signed by Germany's Rasmus Svane and India's Raunak Sadhwani, who defeated locals Elier Miranda and Omar Almeida, respectively.



Sunday was completed with the peace agreed between the Venezuelan-born Spanish Eduardo Iturrizaga and Cuban Carlos Daniel Albornoz.



At the same venue, the Women's Continental Championship of the Americas of the Americas began and for the Cubans the favorites to fight for the prizes as Lisandra Ordaz, Yaniela Forgas, Yerisbel Miranda, Yuleisy Hernández and Maritza Arribas.