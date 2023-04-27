Cuba finishes third in boxing and in volleyball keeps good pace at ALBA Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 27 (ACN) Cuba finished third by countries in boxing at the 5th ALBA Games, held at the Cancha de Paz, in the Playa Grande sector, in the Venezuelan state of La Guaira.



According to the event's website, the Cuban team presented seven men and six women, and closed with two gold, two silver and nine bronze medals.



Congratulations to Arianne Imbert, who became the first Cuban woman boxer to win a fight at international level.



Venezuela won the country crown (6-6-9), followed by the invited Russian team (5-4-3).



At the same time, Cuba's volleyball players are doing well in indoor and beach volleyball, highlighting the women's and men's teams that will dispute the titles against Venezuela.



In beach volleyball, the men's duo defeated the Nicaraguans 2-0 today, to give way to the semifinals of first vs. fourth and second vs. third, while the women's pair has pending matches against Venezuela B and Bolivia with the semis by the same system, and the finals this Friday in both cases.