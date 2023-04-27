Cuba, Venezuela and Russia to lead weightlifting at ALBA Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 27 (ACN) Cuba, Venezuela and Russia, countries with a great history in weightlifting, began a close contest for the leadership of this sport at the 5th ALBA Games.



Cuba's Osmel Argote won by far the three gold medals in the 55 kilograms (kg) bodyweight category, with marks of 100 kg in the snatch, 125 in the deadlift and 225 in the accumulated biathlon, according to the official results of the event taking place in Venezuela.



The locals Diego Fuentes (98, 118 and 216) and Angello Solorzano (97, 115 and 212) accompanied the Cuban on the podium, in that order.



In the 61 kg division, Musokhranov Oleg won, followed by Venezuelan Wilkeinner Lugo and Nicaraguan Mith Lacayo in the three podiums.



Among the 44 kg women, the host Rosielis Quintana overwhelmed her rivals (74, 92 and 167), followed by Nicaragua's Victoria Tovar (58, 76 and 134) and Cuba's Thalia Castillo (57, 75 and 132).



The women's 49 kg women's competition was more competitive, with Russia's Zhatkina Elizaveta dominating with 77 kg in the snatch, ahead of Venezuela's Kerlys Montilla (76) and Cuba's Franchesca Simon (70).



Montilla with 99 kg overcame Elizaveta (97) in the rebound, while Simon (85) reached bronze again.



Thanks to the two kg advantage in the rebound, the local woman led the biathlon with 175, followed by the Eurasian (174) and the Antillean (155).