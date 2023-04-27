Cuba maintains second place at 5th ALBA Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 27 (ACN) The latest update of the medal table of the 5th ALBA Sports Games ratifies Cuba in second place, with 42 gold, 28 silver and 37 bronze medals, surpassed by host Venezuela (159-165-137), multidisciplinary competition to conclude next April 29 with venues in Caracas, La Guaira and Miranda.



The wrestling, boxing, athletics, table tennis (f and m), softball (f), baseball (m), chess, karate and wushu, all of which won on Wednesday, are the leading positions in the standings for the largest of the Antilles.



Russia (12-8-3), an invited delegation determined to continue climbing the rankings, followed by Nicaragua (5-18-62), Bolivia (5-2-4), Antigua and Barbuda (0-1-0), Dominica (0-1-0) and St. Vincent and the Grenadines (0-0-1), the eight nations with laurels.



According to the official website of the Venezuelan Games, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Lucia have not achieved medals.



The Games are attended by 3,500 athletes from 11 countries participating in 33 sports, while Cuba is represented by 263 young athletes in 22 disciplines.



Without ruling out medal purposes, the Cubans are taking advantage of the event as part of their preparation for the Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023 and the Pan American Games of Santiago de Chile 2023.