Successful day for Cuba at 5th ALBA Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 27 (ACN) Cuba registered a fruitful day that keeps it in second place today in the medal table of the 5th ALBA Games, a competition that will conclude on April 29 with venues in Caracas, La Guaira and Miranda, with the presence of 3,500 athletes from 11 countries in 33 sports.



The official site of the multidisciplinary event reports that on Wednesday, Cuba won seven gold medals, five silver and six bronze medals, making it 36-24-22, surpassed by the host Venezuela (141-146-119).



On the same day, Cuban Greco-Roman wrestlers won two gold medals, one silver and three bronze, in the opening of the wrestling tournament.



For Cuba, Yoel Antomarchi (67 kg) and Angel Pacheco (130 kg) won the gold medals.



Thursday, the women's freestyle will compete and tomorrow, the men's freestyle will do the same.



On the other hand, the Cuban sabre team women won gold in this fencing competition, and won the fourth title of the delegation in this combat sport.



Among the ladies, the representatives of the island were led by Leydis Mustelier, champion in the individual modality, and completed the trio of competitors Mariana Portuondo and Orquidia Ferrer.



Also on the penultimate day of fencing, there was activity in the men's collective foil, where the Caribbean nation won the silver medals after losing 21-45 against Venezuela A.



Today, Thursday, this sport will conclude with the team action in men's epee and women's foil.



Cuba attends this 5th edition with 263 young athletes in 22 of the 33 disciplines.