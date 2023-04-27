Cuba finishes with bronze in baseball at Alba Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 27 (ACN) The Cuban U23 baseball team defeated Nicaragua 10-7 on Wednesday and won the bronze medal in the tournament corresponding to the 5th ALBA Games, held at the Jorge Luis Garcia Carneiro stadium, in the Venezuelan state of La Guaira.



The Cubans were led by left-hander Dorvis Navarro, who won in a four-team battle that included Venezuela's A and B teams, which will battle for first place.



On the offensive side, Cuba's Leonardo Montero, who hit 3-3 with a pair of runs batted in, stood out in the batting order.



The cheers also went out to the shortstop Christian Rodriguez (2-1 2BB 1CA), Carlos Monier (4-2 1CI 1CA 1K), Andrys Perez (4-1 1CI 2CA), Dany Oramas (3-1 3CI 1BB) and Adrian Perez (3-2 2CI 1SF).



The Cubans had a balance of three wins and one loss in these Alba Games. They defeated Nicaragua twice, beat Venezuela A 7-6 and lost 2-4 against Venezuela B.



Many of the players who made up the Cuban team could be included in the national pre-selection for the upcoming Central American and Caribbean Games to be held in San Salvador, where Cuba will seek the title lost in the last regional event in Barranquilla 2018, in which Puerto Rico won.