Cuba wins bronze in chess at Alba Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 27 (ACN) Yaniela Forgas won a bronze medal for Cuba in the chess tournament of the 5th Alba Games of Venezuela 2023.



Forgaz, national queen in 2021, finished with a draw against her fellow countrywoman Lisandra Ordaz and reached 6.5 points in nine games to join locals Felix Jose Ynojosa and Samid Eduardo Escalona on the podium, placed in that order.



She had an excellent performance by winning five games, equal in three and conceding only one loss, thus obtaining a gain of 15.4 Elo units that will be effective in the next update of the ranking of the International Chess Federation ("FIDE").



Oleiny, current national champion, finished fifth in a ranking in which Ordaz was sixth and Yerisbel Miranda, also Cuban, seventh, all with 5.5 points.



As a farewell, Yerisbel defeated Benjamin Enemchukwu, from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and hence her climb in the standings.



The Cubans were the only women to participate in the absolute segment of the competition and took the opportunity to add hours of play prior to a higher level commitment they will face in the next few days: the women's continental championship of the Americas.



In this year's edition of the Alba Games, a Blitz event was also played, which was dominated by Cuba's Ordaz to bring the first title to the island's delegation.