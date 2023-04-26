Cuba wins two gold medals in wushu, remains second in ALBA Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 26 (ACN) The two gold medals won this Tuesday in Wushu, stand out in the booty of Cuba, which remains in second place in the V ALBA Games, a competition that will conclude next 29th with venues in Caracas, La Guaira and Miranda, with the presence of three 500 athletes from 11 countries in 33 sports.



The official website of the multidisciplinary event reflects on Wednesday that Cubans have so far accumulated 30 gold medals, 19 silver and 16 bronze, with highlights, among others, for the titles of Hiroshi Torres Palomo and Elizabeth Pupo Góngora.



Torres and Pupo climbed to the top of the podium in the specialty of Taolu Deportivo or imaginary combat, held at the Gaston Portillo Gymnasium of the Naval Academy in the municipality of Vagas, La Guaira state, where the silver and bronze medals went to Venezuela, followed by Nicaragua (0-0-0).



The hosts (98-104-82) continue to dominate the overall standings, followed by Cuba (30-19-16), Nicaragua (5-14-40), Bolivia (3-1-4) and St. Vincent and the Grenadines (0-0-1), which joined the medal table, which now has five nations with at least one medal.



Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Grenada, Russia -invited-, St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Lucia are not on the podium, according to the website consulted today.



The Cuban Wushu team is also made up of Professor Roberto Vargas Lee, Leandro Cordero Perez, Aldahir Rego Videaux, Cynthia Rodriguez Justo and Rafael Alonso Sanchez, also supervised by coach Meyling Wong Chiu and Carlos Rodriguez Cordoví.



Before traveling to Venezuela, Vargas Lee said "when we knew we were going, it gave us a joy that will last as long as we exist, because for the first time we will be part of a Cuban delegation to a multisport games, a dream of every athlete".



Cuba is participating in this fifth edition with 263 young athletes in 22 of the 33 disciplines called by the organizers, and its standard bearers are Milaimis de la Caridad Marín, world champion wrestler under 23 years old, and the athlete Eduardo Nápoles.